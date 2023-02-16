Roundup: Alton Sterling protest settlement / Wholesale inflation / US unemployment  

ICYMI: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved paying out $1.17 million to settle a lawsuit tied to the arrests of 14 protesters after the 2016 death of Alton Sterling. That legal battle has been playing out in federal court, and Wednesday’s special meeting was likely the last chance to settle the matter outside the courtroom. The matter passed 7-4 with one council member absent, WBRZ-TV reports. Read more about the settlement from a recent Daily Report.

Good news, bad news: Wholesale prices in the U.S. rose 6% in January from a year earlier, decelerating for a seventh straight month. But on a month-to-month basis, prices reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy. The latest year-over-year wholesale inflation figure was down from 6.5% in December and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. From December to January, though, the government’s producer price index jumped 0.7%, driven up in part by a 5% surge in energy prices. Read the full report.

Fewer claims: Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to loosen the labor market with higher interest rates as it tries to cool the economy. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 11 fell by 1,000 last week to 194,000, from 195,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported this morning. It’s the fifth straight week claims were under 200,000. Read the full report.