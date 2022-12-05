Roundup: All-SEC Team / DCFS survey / SafeSource Direct deal 

Honors: Three LSU football players earned All-SEC honors from the Associated Press for their performances during the 2022 season. Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and defensive end BJ Ojulari were named to the first team while defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named to the second team. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Job satisfaction: Issues with pay, caseload and unrealistic expectations were the top themes of a recent job satisfaction survey at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week outlining the results of a job satisfaction survey of child welfare staff at the Department of Children and Family Services, which has faced intense scrutiny amid a series of recent failures. Read more.

Broussard facility: England-based Aquaspersions is building a facility in Broussard to supply SafeSource Direct and other U.S. companies with chemicals used to produce personal protective equipment, according to The Daily Advertiser. The company, based in West Yorkshire, will be building its facility in the industrial park set up by SafeSource Direct, a PPE production company set up as part of a joint venture between Ochsner Health and Trax Development. Read the full story.