Roundup: Aldi opening / Wages gap closing / Property investment trends  

Grocery chain: Aldi, a discount grocery chain, has reportedly submitted plans to build a store on North Rieger Road in Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV reports. The chain submitted plans to East Baton Rouge Parish officials last week for a nearly 20,500-square-foot freestanding store. Aldi previously purchased an 11.1-acre piece of land on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge in May 2020. Read the full story.

Outpacing: Younger women have closed the pay gap or are outpacing their male counterparts in nearly two dozen U.S. metropolitan areas, according to research published Monday, as gains in higher education and more transparency about what people earn help defy entrenched disparities. According to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data, women younger than 30, on average, earn at least as much as or more than men in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles and 19 other major metro areas. Read more about the analysis from The Washington Post.

Small businesses: Across the country, some real-estate investors looking for the next big thing are turning to small businesses, The Wall Street Journal reports. A new breed of property firms is buying up buildings occupied by gas stations, doctors’ offices and corner grocery stores. They see an opening because big asset managers typically avoid these properties, which they consider risky. Read the full story.