Roundup: Aldi opening / Banking risk assessment / Retail sales 

City’s first: Baton Rouge’s first Aldi store officially opened today off North Reiger Road near Siegen Lane, although customers were able to stop by the store on Wednesday to check it out. Read more about the opening from WAFB-TV.

Heightened scrutiny: The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency carried out its first climate risk assessment in recent months of more than two dozen banks, laying the groundwork for heightened scrutiny of Wall Street’s accounting for such threats. The exams shed light on how the OCC plans to implement guidance on climate risk for banks with more than $100 billion in assets, which it issued in October together with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Read the full story from Reuters.

Spending trends: Americans picked up their spending from October to November unexpectedly as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring that shoppers still have power to keep buying. Retail sales rose 0.3% in November from October, when sales were down a revised 0.2%, according to the Commerce Department. Sales were expected to decline again in November due to myriad issues, including uncertainty over the economy. Read more.