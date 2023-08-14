Roundup: Aldi opening / Amazon product reviews / ‘Learning pods’ 

End of the month: The Capital Region’s first Aldi store is set to open Aug. 30, as final work wraps up on the site in the Settlement at Shoe Creek in Central. This store opening is the first of three planned for the Baton Rouge area, with another on O’Neal Lane and a third off of Siegen Lane. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Guidance for shoppers: Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The company said in a blog post Monday that it will use AI to pick out common themes in reviews and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The feature is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers have said about a product, before reading through individual reviews. Read more.

Audit results: Louisiana’s implementation of “learning pods,” or groups of at least 10 students who are enrolled in a separate location from the main campus of a school, in traditional public and charter schools has created a possible blind spot for the state’s Department of Education, an audit shows, with the pods potentially being used to artificially inflate school performance scores. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.