Roundup: Airline Highway roadwork / Mail delivery slowdown / Consumer spending 

Weekend closure: East Baton Rouge Parish officials say the intersection of Airline Highway at Goodwood Boulevard will be closed over the weekend for drainage repairs. The intersection was shut down this morning and will remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Snail mail: Countless communities will see mail service slow by as much as a day under the U.S. Postal Service’s strategic restructuring plan, a Washington Post analysis shows. The new delivery regimen, which takes effect Oct. 1, represents the biggest slowdown of mail services in more than a generation, experts say. See how your mail might be affected.

August purchases: The Commerce Department reported this morning that U.S. consumer spending rose at a healthy 0.8% in August despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, after slipping 0.1% in July. That suggests that ongoing hiring, rising pay, and government payouts such as the new child care tax credit are fueling more spending and could boost the economy in the coming months. Americans bought more furniture, clothes and groceries in August, though the delta variant appeared to reduce travel and dining out. Read the full story.