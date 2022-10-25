Roundup: Air Products project / Consumer confidence / ASAP in NYC

Environmental impact: Amid concerns over a plan to potentially store carbon dioxide beneath Lake Maurepas, Southeastern Louisiana University announced it will be tasked with monitoring for any impacts on the lake’s ecosystem throughout the project’s duration. The university says it will independently monitor Air Products’ project and make the findings of its environmental monitoring public for all to see. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Waning: U.S. consumer confidence waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold after receding somewhat in recent months. The Conference Board reported today that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as the costs for other essential items remained elevated. Read the full story.

Big Apple deliveries: ASAP, the Louisiana-born company formerly known at Waitr, has started offering service in New York City. Delivery service in New York is the latest substantial step for ASAP, as it builds its newly named brand. In addition to food delivery, the company now offers delivery of a wide variety of items. See the company’s announcement.