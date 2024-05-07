Roundup: AI at FranU / Stormy Daniels / Hemp industry bill

Partnership: Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced on Tuesday it has inked a five-year partnership with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University to deliver health care training programs for working health care professionals in subjects ranging from leadership and management, quality improvement, health care finance, nursing continuing education, physical therapy continuing education, ethics in medicine and continuing medical education. Read the full announcement.

Hush money: Baton Rouge native Stormy Daniels is expected to testify at Donald Trump’s hush-money trial Tuesday about the former president paying her on the eve of the 2016 election to remain silent about an alleged encounter. Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for allegedly concealing a $130,000 payment intended to silence Daniels. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

Under consideration: Lawmakers are considering a bill that would essentially scrap the state’s nascent hemp industry. The bill, currently waiting to be debated in the House Committee on Criminal Justice, would ban hemp-derived THC products. Read more from WAFB-TV.