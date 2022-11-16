Roundup: Agriculture aid / Schools perform better / LABI staff changes

Declaration request: Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking the federal government to make a disaster declaration for several Louisiana parishes where farmers were hit hard by extreme weather, including drought and later heavy rains that caused rot, during this year’s growing season. Edwards sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, saying that Louisiana’s agriculture industry could have sustained as much as $500 million in damages.

Pre-pandemic levels: The Louisiana Department of Education says the majority of school systems in the state improved their performance scores in 2022 when compared to the data from 2021. These results signal a continued academic recovery for students following unprecedented school disruptions caused by the pandemic and numerous hurricanes, the department says. WAFB-TV has the full story.

New roles: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today announced several changes to the organization’s staff. Andree Miller, former vice president of bold strategies, will now serve as LABI’s political director, while Brian Davis, former caucus administrator for Louisiana’s Republican delegation, will serve as director of education and small business. See the full announcement, which includes more staffing changes.