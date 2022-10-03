Roundup: AG race / Roadway funding / Nonprofit grants 

Rep. Stefanski running: Republican state Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley officially announced his campaign for Louisiana attorney general today, though he has been running and raising money with the intention to make the 2023 race since January. The Daily Advertiser has the full story.

North BR: Baton Rouge government has been awarded nearly $60 million in federal funds to improve how people move around the parish, according to the BRAF. Funding from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program will pay for three North Baton Rouge projects.

Applications open: Baton Rouge-area nonprofits planning fundraising and awareness events between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2023, can now apply for event sponsorships from Cox at Cox Communications’ charitable giving site through Friday, Oct. 28. Cox is accepting applications for cash or in-kind support and will notify agencies by Nov. 22 if their requests are approved.