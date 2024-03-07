Roundup: AG Liz Murrill / State of the Union / Nicholson Drive

Abortion pill: Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill joined 24 peers in a brief who want the U.S. Supreme Court to revert use and prescribing of mifepristone, an abortion pill, to what was in place prior to 2016. The “friend of the court” briefs come just weeks before the court is scheduled to hear oral arguments March 26 in a case that could overturn approval of the pharmaceutical. Read more from USA Today.

Tax plan: President Joe Biden is expected to propose raising taxes on large companies in his State of the Union address Thursday, taking aim at executive compensation as he lays out a campaign year message. The additional proposals include raising a corporate minimum tax, which took effect this past year, to 21% from 15%. Biden will also call for imposing stiffer limits on companies’ ability to deduct the wages of their highest-paid workers, according to White House officials. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Entertainment destination?: The stretch of Nicholson Drive from LSU to downtown could soon become an entertainment destination. Last year, Commercial Properties Realty Trust purchased about 40 acres of rundown land on Nicholson Drive with hopes to eventually transform it into something more welcoming to visitors, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation is conducting a study on the possible uses of the land. Read more from WBRZ-TV.