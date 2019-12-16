Roundup: Advertising awards / Joe Burrow / Investar opens branch 

Honors: The Baton Rouge chapter of the American Advertising Federation is issuing a call for entries for the 2020 American Advertising Awards. The awards recognize the best professional and student work in the areas of design, interactive, video production, copywriting and more in the fields of advertising, marketing and graphic design. The final deadline for submitting professional work is Jan. 14. See the organization’s website for more information.

Heisman effect: Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech has inspired more than $150,000 in donations to a food pantry in his Ohio hometown. The effort started on Facebook on Sunday, with nearly $156,000 pledged to the Athens County Food Pantry. Many donations have come from Louisiana. Read the full story.

Growing: Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank today announced it has opened its newest branch, located in Westlake. This is Investar’s 28th branch location and first in the southwest Louisiana region that offers the bank’s full array of products and services. The 3,132-square-foot facility has three drive-thru lanes, a night deposit box and safe deposit boxes. Investar says it has plans for further expansion in southwest Louisiana.