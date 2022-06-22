Roundup: Adjustable-rate mortgages / Energy usage / Job loss fears 

Surging demand: Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 8% last week compared with the previous week, bolstered in part by demand for adjustable-rate mortgages, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Applications were, however, 10% lower than they were in the same week a year ago. CNBC has the full story.

Electric bills: Entergy Louisiana spokesperson David Freese says the company is anticipating the highest energy usage by its customers in company history this month, WBRZ-TV reports. Freese says that prediction goes for the entire Entergy system, not just Louisiana. Read more.

Increased anxiety: Across all income brackets, the share of workers who fear a loss of employment income over the next month rose in June from the prior month, according to polling from the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. Among those in the higher-income bracket, the share of people polled expecting job loss jumped by more than 5 percentage points to its highest level in the past year (15.7%). Read more from Axios.