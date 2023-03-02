Roundup: Adam Driver / Carbon emissions / Insurer acquired 

Sci-fi flick: Star Wars star Adam Driver is filming a new movie in a familiar landscape in central Louisiana that was left devastated by Hurricane Laura, WAFB-TV reports. The Sony Pictures film, titled 65 and set 65 million years ago, features Driver crashing into the Kisatchie National Forest in Rapides Parish after his spaceship is struck by an asteroid. Read more.

Defying predictions: Global carbon emissions inched higher last year, according to the International Energy Agency, but the increase was less than what had been feared as booming demand for renewable energy kept the impact from resurgent coal plants in check. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Lafayette firm: Global insurance brokerage and financial services firm Hub International Limited today announced it has acquired Lafayette-based Dwight W. Andrus Insurance Inc., which has six locations across the state, though none in Baton Rouge. Hub provides risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management for clients across multiple industries.