Roundup: Acquisition of Albertsons / Drug shortages / Elections security 

Blocking Kroger: Colorado’s attorney general filed a lawsuit today seeking to block Kroger’s proposed $25 billion acquisition of rival supermarket chain Albertsons, saying consumers would be hurt, as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and other states continue to scrutinize the deal. Reuters has the full story.

FTC probe: The Federal Trade Commission is launching an investigation into the roles that drug wholesalers and companies that purchase medicines for U.S. health care providers play in shortages of generic drugs, which account for the majority of Americans’ prescriptions. The move follows an unprecedented shortfall of crucial medicines ranging from injectable cancer therapies to generics, or cheaper versions of brand-name medicines, over the last year, which has forced hospitals and patients to ration drugs. Read the full story from CNBC.

Cyber threats: Federal law enforcement and cybersecurity officials are warning the nation’s state election administrators that they face serious threats ahead of November’s presidential election. Secretaries of state and state election directors must be ready for potential cyberattacks, both familiar and uncomfortably new, according to the feds. Read the full story about the warnings from Louisiana Illuminator.