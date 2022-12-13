Roundup: Acadian Thruway work / Employee protests / Cheaper travel 

Lane closures: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced planned lane closures on Acadian Thruway. From Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, the outside lane of Acadian Thruway between Stanford Avenue and Bawell Street will be closed in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to construct railroad bridge abutments.

Safety concerns: Dozens of dollar store employees from around Louisiana took part Saturday in a protest march that convened outside a Family Dollar location in New Orleans. They demanded the parent companies of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Dollar General address safety and staffing concerns at their stores. The corporations that own the stores are publicly traded on the stock market and have reported billions in profit in recent years. They’ve also amassed millions in federal fines for workplace safety violations. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Prices fall: Consumer prices for hotels, motels and other lodging dropped nearly 5% in November from October, according to the latest government inflation report, a sign that soaring travel demand has lost some momentum from the summer. Airfares also fell month to month, by 0.6%. Still, the price index for hotels, motels and lodging was 3% higher than it was a year ago, while airfares were 36% higher. CNBC has the full story.