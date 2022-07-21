Roundup: Abortion ban / Mortgage rates / Quitting jobs  

Blocked again: Abortion clinics in Louisiana can continue operating while a lawsuit challenging the state’s near-total ban on abortions is resolved, a state judge ruled today. A statewide abortion ban has taken effect twice and been blocked twice since the Supreme Court’s ruling in June. Read more.

Slight rise: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up again this week in a rapidly cooling housing market as the Federal Reserve gears up for what could be yet another bump to its benchmark interest rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate rose to 5.54%, from 5.51% last week. One year ago the average 30-year rate was 2.78%. See the full story.

Great Resignation: About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs within the next three to six months, according to a report from McKinsey and Co. published last week that surveyed more than 13,000 people across the globe, including 6,294 Americans. Read the full story from CNBC.