Roundup: A year with COVID-19 / Hazing legislation / VENYU speaker series

Looking back: With more than a half-million vaccinated against COVID-19 in Louisiana as of Monday, the state entered its second year of battling the coronavirus pandemic on a more hopeful note. The number of vaccinated Louisianans exceeded the number of infected Louisianans last week, a year after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus. See a timeline of significant dates and events related to COVID-19 in Louisiana from Louisiana Illuminator.

Reintroduced: U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., and U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath, D-Ga. and Steve Stivers, R-Ohio., have reintroduced the End All Hazing Act to provide parents and prospective students with better information about universities’ histories of hazing in an effort to increase transparency and accountability in hazing nationwide. The bill would require colleges and universities to post on their websites instances of hazing that took place on campus or within a student organization. See more about the bill.

Future of work: As remote working and distributed teams seek permanence after a year of quarantine and social distancing, many businesses are looking to leverage the abundance of technology while still keeping humanity intact. To widen the scope of this conversation and talk more deeply about changes happening now and what we can expect in the future, VENYU is launching a speaker series bringing together top leaders. The first session will be on Zoom on Tuesday, March 30, at noon. This session will feature Adrian Owen Jones, assistant vice president of the LSU Foundation. Get more information.