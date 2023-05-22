Roundup: $7.6B Chevron deal / LSU, Southern grads / LED initiative 

Shale producer acquired: Chevron announced today it is increasing its U.S. oil and gas footprint by acquiring shale producer PDC Energy Inc. in a stock-and-debt transaction worth $7.6 billion. For Chevron, the second-largest American oil firm, the deal will increase its production, capital expenditures and cash flow in the U.S. amid the global geopolitical tensions over energy supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Reuters has the full story.

Degrees awarded: Baton Rouge’s two largest colleges awarded more than 5,000 degrees to graduates over the past two weekends, with 4,514 graduates earning their diplomas at LSU and more than 600 at Southern University. LSU’s graduating class represented 58 Louisiana parishes, 49 states and 63 countries, with women comprising 59.11% of the class. Read about the LSU cohort here and Southern’s here.

Rural entrepreneurship: Nine small businesses from across the state have been selected to participate in the third annual Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative, an LED program that helps local companies overcome challenges unique to rural communities. Program participants are considered second-stage businesses, which typically have 10 to 99 employees and are poised for further growth, often spurred by expansion to out-of-state markets. Read more about the program.