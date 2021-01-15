Roundup: $2M land sale / Retail struggles / Legislative task force

Love that chicken: The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant property on Florida Boulevard, near the Sherwood Forest Boulevard intersection, was sold this week to a California-based investor for $2.4 million. Pop BR LLC bought the property from CS SRG Propco LLC. Lafayette-based High Noon Restaurant Group is the managing tenant for the property, according to sales documents.

Sales down: Retail sales fell for a third straight month as a surge in virus cases kept people away from stores during the critical holiday shopping season. The report released this morning is yet another sign that the pandemic is slowing the U.S. economy. The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in December from the month before. They also fell in October and November. Read the full story.

Police policies: A task force that the Louisiana Legislature created to develop recommendations that would lead to better policing finished its work Thursday, agreeing to proposed changes related to chokeholds, no-knock warrants, body cameras and other issues, The Center Square reports. The longest debate focused on whether a law enforcement agency should be able to investigate potential wrongdoing by one of its own members. Read the full story.