Roundup: 225GIVES / US home sales / Mike Lindell 

Donate now: Early giving for the Capital Area United Way’s third 225GIVES fundraiser opened today and will run through May 3 in advance of the 24-hour event on May 4. The fundraiser benefits area nonprofits and has raised $5 million since it was first held in 2020. Get more information.

March drop: Existing U.S. home sales fell 2.4% last month from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million, the National Association of Realtors said this morning. That’s below the 4.5 million home sales economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Read more.

Forced to pay: An arbitration panel ordered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to pay $5 million within 30 days to a Nevada software developer for proving Lindell was wrong in his claim that certain data purported voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Read the full story from CNBC.