Roundup: 2025 Super Bowl / Louisiana judges / Mayor’s race 

New NOLA date: The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans Saints today announced that the Super Bowl Host Committee’s revised plan to host Super Bowl LIX (59) on Feb. 9, 2025, in lieu of Super Bowl LVIII (58) in 2024, was unanimously approved by the NFL owners. A new collective bargaining agreement signed in March extended the regular NFL season by one week to 17 games beginning in 2021, resulting in a Super Bowl LVIII date that conflicted with the second weekend of Mardi Gras in 2024.

On the ballot: With Early Voting starting Friday, and voters across Louisiana set to elect dozens of judges from the Louisiana Supreme Court on down, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s Louisiana Free Enterprise Institute today unveiled a new feature of its judicial transparency website, www.LouisianaJudiciary.com, which includes published maps of judicial election sections, along with accompanying demographics to help voters.

Candidate responses: FuturePAC, the PAC affiliated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, today released the responses to the organization’s 2020 mayoral questionnaire. FuturePAC invited each candidate to complete a questionnaire providing their stance on the 10 issues elevated in BRAC’s 2020 elections platform. The unedited responses are provided on the FuturePAC website here. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, former Rep. Steve Carter, Jordan Piazza, and Metro Council member Matt Watson provided responses and permission to publish them. State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle completed the questionnaire but did not grant permission to publish, while E Eric Guirard and Frank Smith did not complete the questionnaire.