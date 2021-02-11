Roundup: $19M for Louisiana / Mortgage rates / Federal deficit

Vaccination funding: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding $19.7 million in federal funding for the Louisiana Department of Health to assist in providing the COVID-19 vaccine. The funding for the LDH is part of more than $3.16 billion FEMA has provided to states for vaccine efforts.

Unchanged: With irresolution swirling around the economy and the pandemic recovery, mortgage rates barely budged. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average remained unchanged for the third consecutive week at 2.73% with an average 0.7 point. It was 3.47% a year ago, The Washington Post reports. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.19%. It was 2.21% a week ago and 2.97% a year ago. Read the full story.

Projection: The Congressional Budget Office says the federal government is on track for a $2.3 trillion deficit this year, down roughly $900 billion from last year when the coronavirus pandemic led Congress to provide historic amounts of financial aid. Stronger economic growth has helped to reduce the anticipated shortfall for this year. Still, the deficit could soon be revised upward if President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package becomes law. The additional aid—coming after roughly $4 trillion was approved last year—would add more red ink once enacted, but isn’t included in today’s CBO projections. Read the full story.