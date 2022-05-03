Roundup: $1.4M office sale / Commercial real estate / I-10 safety 

Sold: An office building home to a Northwestern Mutual office on Lake Sherwood Avenue sold to a Jefferson Parish-based company for $1.4 million in a deal that closed Friday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. The seller was Y. Wright Family LLC, a locally owned company. The buyer, Marrero Land and Improvement Association Limited, has no current plans for the office building, which is fully leased.

Office demand: Office demand, as measured by prospective new tenant tours, jumped 20% in March from February and was up more than 8% from a year ago, CNBC reports. The latest office vacancy rate in the first quarter was 18.1%, down 18 basis points from a year ago and is the sector’s first annual decline in five years. Read the full story.

Interstate traffic: Interstate 10, Baton Rouge’s most congested highway, came in at No. 2 on Stacker’s list of the top 10 U.S. highways with the most traffic fatalities, according to WAFB-TV. In 2020, there were roughly 13 fatalities per 100 miles of the highway, which is the fourth-longest interstate in the country. Interstate 95 along the East Coast was the deadliest on the list, with about 20 fatalities per 100 miles in 2020. Read the full story.