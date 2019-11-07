Rotary Club’s anniversary sculpture to be installed along downtown riverfront tomorrow 

A 14-foot tall sculpture is being installed at the riverfront downtown tomorrow and Saturday in honor of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge’s 100-year anniversary, the DDD announced.

The stainless steel, spherical sculpture was designed by internationally acclaimed artist Po Shu Wang, has been donated to Baton Rouge in celebration of the Rotary Club’s centennial.

The sculpture has mirrored round surfaces, reminiscent of the famous bean sculpture in Chicago, and will be installed along the riverfront path, near the red Adirondack chairs at the intersection of Florida Street and River Road.

Officials will close the intersection starting this Friday at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday.