Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers to reopen Monday, defying stay-at-home order 

Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers plans to reopen its two Baton Rouge locations this coming Monday, which will put the business in direct violation of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order—and its owner, Chris Nelson, is well aware.

“I have to make a living too,” says Nelson, who recently texted customers about his plans to reopen the Highland Road and Towne Center shops on Monday at 10 a.m. “I’ve got 20 employees between my two locations. I typically make at least $65,000 a month that I’m not making, plus I’ve had to pay $10,000 a month in rent and utilities for an empty space. The PPP does me no good because I can’t pay my employees anyway, and the way the government has handled unemployment disincentivizes people to come back to work.”

The governor several weeks ago formally extended his statewide stay-at-home order from April 15 to April 30, specifying, “all personal care and grooming businesses”—including but not limited to barber shops—“shall remain closed to the public.”

But Nelson argues there’s no indication the order will definitely be lifted by the end of next week and says his business can’t survive another monthlong shutdown.

What’s more, he plans to use safety precautions at both locations. Each shop will have a limited staff of two employees working daily who will wear personal protective equipment, spray and disinfect the area regularly and take customers’ temperatures before they enter the shop, along with taking other recommended precautions.

Customers are already lining up for the services, having already booked three weeks out from now through the business’s app. Nelson expects as many as 32 people to enter each shop daily, with each barber taking on a maximum load of 16 clients per day and whose services would each last 30 minutes.

Responding to potential criticism that he may be endangering the public health, Nelson challenges what he considers to be hypocrisy within the stay-at-home order, noting that hardware and home goods stores tend to regularly attract large crowds despite not always having proper safety precautions.

Christina Stephens, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, reiterates that the order will remain in place until April 30, noting that additional guidance will be issued for beyond April 30 in the coming days.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include comments from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.