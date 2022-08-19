Robot quarterback helping LSU Tigers prepare for season opener 

The LSU Tigers are using a state-of-the-art robot quarterback, called The Seeker, during their practices as they prepare for their season opener against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, The Washington Post reports.

In videos posted on Twitter, the 6-foot-tall, white robotic machine created by Dallas-based Monarc Sport simulates a punter, kicking balls at a rapid pace to players downfield. The robot, which can hold six balls in a revolving cartridge, also has specialized software that can be programmed to imitate a specific quarterback’s style including the speed, arc and timing of a throw.

The robot is starting to gain adoption, replacing the software-less JUGS machines that teams have used for decades to practice running plays.

Other top college football programs also have incorporated the robot into their training strategy. The Green Bay Packers are the first team in the National Football League to try it out. Read the full story (subscription may be required).