b1BANK Chairman Robert Greer Jr. dies

Robert (Bob) S. Greer Jr., the former leader of two Baton Rouge-based insurance companies and board chair of Business First Bancshares Inc., b1Bank, has died.

Greer joined b1Bank as its director in May 2010 and had served as board chair since 2011.

Greer previously served as president and CEO of Union National Life Insurance and LEMIC Insurance in Baton Rouge. He retired from LEMIC in 2013 after 12 years. He also served as director of Starmount Life Insurance and Woman’s Hospital.

In addition, he headed insurance companies in Chicago and Louisville, Kentucky.

Greer was a supporter of several organizations including Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Woman’s Hospital and United Way.