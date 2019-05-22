Riverboat casino revenues continue downward trend in April, despite L’Auberge gain

Revenues for Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos continue to drop, declining nearly 12% compared to April 2018, marking the 20th consecutive month of year-over-year losses for the local casino market.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in $20.4 million last month, down from the $23.2 million the same month a year ago, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Driving the decline was the Belle of Baton Rouge, which saw winnings fall 48% to $2.5 million, compared to last year’s $4.7 million. Revenues are also down some 24% since March.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Casino brought in $4.7 million, an 18% decrease from March and a 13% decline from April 2018.

The only local casino to post a year-over-year gain in April was L’Auberge, which collected more than $13.2 million last month, up 1.9% from its collections the same month in 2018. However, L’Auberge revenues were still down 9.5% from its March take.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected $146.5 million last month—a 19% decrease from March, and a 6.7% drop from the same month a year ago. Of the state’s 15 riverboat casinos, only four posted year-over-year revenue gains for April: L’Auberge in Baton Rouge, Horseshoe and Margaritaville in Shreveport/Bossier, and Isle Lake Charles in Lake Charles.

See the complete April casino report.