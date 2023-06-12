Rising interest rates are slowing sales but the residential real estate market remains healthy 

After three years of growth at breakneck speed, the Capital Region’s single-family residential real estate market has cooled.

The dollar volume of single-family home sales dropped nearly 10% last year, although sales were still higher than in 2019 and 2020. The decrease was felt not only in the region as a whole, but also in each individual parish.

Despite the slight cooldown, fueled by rising interest rates, Tom Cook of Cook, Moore, Davenport & Associates contends the Capital Region’s single-family residential market is healthy. Cook presented the single-family residential data at this year’s TRENDS seminar, sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

For years, the Capital Region was operating as a buyer’s market, with months’ supply trending above six months. In 2019, the market started to transition from a neutral market into a seller’s market as months’ supply dropped below five months. After reaching a recent low of 1.9 months in 2021, months’ supply started increasing last year. As of April, months’ supply for the region was trending at 2.8 months.

“It’s still a viable market,” Cook says. “It’s still a smart move to put houses on the market because I still believe the market is underbuilt.”

