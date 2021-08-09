Riegel: The case for CATS 

​On Oct. 9, voters in Baton Rouge and Baker will be asked to renew a 10.6-mill dedicated tax to fund the Capital Area Transit System.

If you were around these parts a decade ago, you may remember the heated controversy over this tax, which advocates promised would transform the beleaguered bus system, writes Business Report Editor Stephanie Riegel in her new opinion piece.

Part of the opposition had to do with the way the taxing district was drawn, so that only voters residing within the city limits of Baton Rouge and Baker were able to vote on the tax—even though CATS service is not limited to the Baton Rouge and Baker municipal areas.

But the controversy also had a lot to do with the fact that taxpayers in Baton Rouge are just generally hostile to new taxes and to restricting more money in a budget already tied up with countless dedications. Still, the tax passed, and today it generates around $17.6 million a year, which comprises 60% or so of CATS’ annual budget.

The influx of new money didn’t immediately make things better at CATS. For a time, in fact, they got worse. The CEO was fired. Farebox money went missing. A board member resigned for stealing agency funds. The board chairman stepped down amid the scandals.

But those scandals are in the past and in the seven or so years since, things have improved considerably. Today, CATS is arguably in a better position than it has ever been.

That does not mean that voters should approve the tax, Riegel writes. It does mean they should refrain from opposing it, at least until they take time to consider some of the genuine wins and improvements in service and efficiency.

Read Riegel’s full column, which details the case for CATS. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.