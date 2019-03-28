RFP issued for north Baton Rouge improvement projects

The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, with the Office of Community Development, has issued a request for proposal to hire five community development corporations to develop improvement projects in five north Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

The agency is asking for proposals for Scotlandville, Zion City/Glen Oaks, Old South, Choctaw/Northdale and Melrose East. Each of the corporations selected can receive up to $22,000 for supplies, as well as be reimbursed an additional $5,000 for administrative costs directly related to delivering the projects.

Typical projects include creating a community garden, facade improvements or repairing structures, says EBRRA President and CEO Chris Tyson.

The agency previously developed community improvement plans in 2011 and 2012 for five neighborhoods, but those plans were scuttled when EBRRA lost its funding. This round of RFPs, says Tyson, marks the agency’s return to those plans and the community development corporations that were involved.

“(The area’s community development corporations) have their finger on the pulse, and we want to support them not just with words, but with actual resources,” Tyson says.

The projects are funded through Community Development Block Grant funds given to the city-parish by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Proposals are due by April 19 and selections will be announced on April 22 at the start of HUD’s Community Development Week. Once the contracts are processed, the chosen corporations have four months to finish the projects.