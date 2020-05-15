Restart BR exploring microloans, grants for recovery

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Restart BR group is considering a multitude of recommendations to support economic recovery post-COVID-19, including microgrants and microloans for businesses operating in the child care and hospitality sectors.

“This has been, and will continue to be, a collaborative process,” said Erin Wesley Monroe, co-chair of the working group, at a meeting this morning. “We want to hear from any and all biz voices, if they have needs, ideas or even insight on how we move forward with our economy.”

Monroe says the group is looking at recommendations for business financing, public policy and higher ed.

Group member Jim Bernhard, co-founder of Bernhard Capital Partners, says that Baton Rouge has an opportunity to be a safe city, which will help attract businesses to the Capital Area in the future.

“Businesses will come to cities and areas where it’s safe,” Bernhard says. “They will simply leave if it’s not. … You can’t ask someone to come to Baton Rouge when Austin, Texas, is safer.”

To people asking what they can do to help make Baton Rouge, he says they have to wear the “cotton, sticky, inconvenient” mask on their face.

“You have a chance to sit in LSU stadium,” he says. “You have a chance to get your job back.”

The group is also focused on, and in some cases accelerating, major capital investments in the parish, like transportation projects through MovEBR and renovations in the library system.