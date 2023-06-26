Resilience of national housing market surprises experts

As interest rates sit at a 15-year high, home construction nationwide surged last month and prices have ticked up, moves that are surprising some economists, reports The New York Times.

The Fed’s rate increases are aimed at slowing America’s economy—in part by restraining the housing market—to try to bring inflation under control. Those moves worked quickly at first to weaken interest-sensitive parts of the economy: Housing markets across the U.S. pulled back notably last year. But that cooldown seems to be cracking.

Home prices fell nationally late last year, but they have begun to rebound in recent months, a resurgence that has come as the market has proved especially strong in Southern cities including Miami, Tampa and Charlotte. Fresh data set for release on Tuesday will show whether that trend has continued. Figures out last week showed that national housing starts unexpectedly surged in May, jumping by the most since 2016, as applications to build homes also increased.

Housing appears to be finding a burst of renewed momentum. Climbing home prices will not prop up official inflation figures—those are based on rental rather than purchased housing costs. But the revival is a sign of how difficult it is proving for the Fed to curb momentum in the economy at a time when the labor market remains strong and consumer balance sheets are generally healthier than before the pandemic.

“It’s another data point: Things are not cooling off as much as they thought,” says Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist for Nationwide Mutual. In fact, new housing construction “tells us something about where the economy is headed, so this suggests that things are potentially picking up.”

