Residents turn out to oppose Lakes at Legacy project

More than 250 residents of Sherwood Forest and surrounding subdivisions attended a meeting Thursday night at St. Thomas More to voice concerns about a subdivision proposed for the former Sherwood Forest Country Club golf course.

Metro Councilman Matt Watson, whose district includes a small area that would potentially be impacted by the development, says opposition at the meeting appeared to be near-unanimous to the Lakes at Legacy, a 270-lot development that would require rezoning the neighborhood from A.1 residential to A.2.7 residential.

“At this point, it seems, the sentiment at the meeting was overwhelmingly negative toward this project,” says Watson, who attended the meeting. “These folks were hit tremendously in the August 2016 flood by the overflow of Jones Creek, and you heard the word post traumatic stress more than a couple of times last night.”

Residents are concerned about the potential impact of additional flooding that would come from adding more homes and filling in the golf course, even though engineers have said the development will include two retention ponds.

Residents have said they are also worried about increased traffic, already a problem in that area, and decreased property values. By rezoning the area to A.2.7, property developer Art Lancaster could develop smaller lots than is allowed under A.1.

“Our position is it stays A-1,” says Phil Fetterman, who is active with the Sherwood Forest Citizens Association. “Why should we back down from that and allow them to go to A 2.7?”

Fetterman says the association is developing plans to mount a formal opposition to the project, which was originally to go before the Planning Commission later this month but has been deferred, at the developer’s request, until September.

Lancaster did not return a call today seeking comment.

The 86-acre golf course has been closed since 2013. Current owner Randy Dornier, who acquired the property in 2012 with his sons, originally hoped to redevelop it into a tennis center but plans did not work out.

“I feel for the gentleman who owns the golf course, knowing he has dwindling income from it and therefore dwindling money for the upkeep,” Watson says. “But this is not the solution”

Dornier has previously declined to comment on the plans.