Report ranks I-12 as sixth-deadliest roadway in US 

Interstate 12, which connects Baton Rouge with Slidell, came in as the sixth most deadly roadway in the U.S., according to a new ranking from mobile fleet management software company Teletrac Navman.

Teletrac Navman created the ranking by assessing the number of vehicle-related deaths on American highways over a span of four years (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). Interstate 4 in Florida, which connects Tampa with Daytona Beach, had 150 vehicle-related fatalities during the four-year timeframe, according to Teletrac Navman.

Louisiana’s 86-mile I-12 had 57 fatalities during the same time.

Interstates 45, 192 and 17 in Texas, Florida and Arizona, respectively, each held their ranks as the second-, third- and fourth-deadliest highways, and U.S. 92 in Florida took the fifth spot.

The Teletrac Navman report, which pulls from the Fatal Analysis Reporting System data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, also analyzes the main types of collisions and where along each stretch of road the most lives were lost. See the list.