Repairs to Intracoastal Bridge wrapping up

Joint repairs on the northbound side of the Intracoastal Bridge are scheduled to be complete by this weekend, the Department of Transportation and Development announced today.

Once done, the state will begin removing from the roadway the one-inch thick metal plates that have been slowing traffic for weeks by effectively creating speed bumps on the bridge.

Work on the southbound side of the bridge will continue for what’s expected to be another two weeks. However lanes will only be closed at night and during the daytime on Sundays.

The traffic plan used when the southbound bridge was under emergency repairs to fix a damaged girder last month will be used again: Louisiana State Police will control a temporary traffic signal on La. 1 southbound to give traffic exiting Interstate 10 westbound the right of way.

If the repairs stay on schedule without any weather delays it will be finished a month earlier than anticipated. Read the full announcement.