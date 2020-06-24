Bridge Center renovations to begin

Construction is beginning on the Bridge Center for Hope, the mental health facility greenlighted by parish voters in 2018.

Arkel Constructors, which secured the $3.8 million contract in early May, received a permit to begin construction on the Florida Boulevard facility on Tuesday, according to online records. Along with making structural changes to the building, which sits across from Baton Rouge General in Mid City, the project also includes all new mechanical, plumbing, electrical, fire suppression, walls and doors for the facility, according to the permit. The work is estimated to cost $3.5 million.

The 24,000-square-foot center will have capacity to serve up to 5,000 people per year and will include a licensed staff that will stabilize patients and assist with mental health and/or substance use treatment.

Collis B. Temple Jr. is leasing the building—at 3455 Florida Boulevard—to RI International, the behavior health services provider, as part of a five-year, $1.1 million lease agreement.

The Bridge Center is funded through $6 million in annual property taxes passed by parish voters in 2018.