Relief Telemed providing COVID-19 testing at LSU this fall 

Baton Rouge-based Relief Telemed has landed a contract with LSU to provide COVID-19 testing to LSU students, faculty and staff through four on-campus sites this fall, according to an LSU announcement.

Relief Telemed will provide the testing seven days a week on campus from Aug. 24 to Oct. 23. Trained medical personnel will administer nasal swab tests, with results available within 24 hours. Health insurance is required; however, testing will be available to all students regardless of their ability to pay.

The company is offering two types of tests, which will be part of LSU’s efforts to monitor the virus’s spread on campus. Starting Monday, Aug. 24, individuals can schedule a test through the Relief Telemed app.

LSU and Relief Telemed will coordinate results and physician recommendations to identify trends and rapidly respond to maintain the safest environment for students, faculty and staff.

“Our shared goal is to keep our Tiger family healthy so they can continue to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” says Vishal Vasanji, co-founder and CEO of Relief Telemed, in a prepared statement. Read the full announcement.