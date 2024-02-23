Registration opens for 13th annual BREW

Nexus Louisiana has opened registration for its 13th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, to be held the second week of May.

The event—this year as a three-day conference at Mid City Tower—includes a series of workshops, panel discussions, networking events and a pitch competition. This year’s theme is “Stayin’ Alive,” with panels focusing on how to pivot, persevere and “stay alive” in entrepreneurship.

The High-Stakes Pitch Competition will close out BREW 13, and the winning startup will receive $100,000 in funding from Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network. Applications for the pitch competition will be accepted through April 1, with a semifinal pitch round planned for April 25.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications to compete:

The business must be based in Louisiana or must be willing to relocate to Louisiana upon winning.

The business must have less than $750,000 in 12-month trailing revenue.

The business must have a scaleable, high-growth business model.

The final round of the pitch competition will be held at BREW on May 9.





