Regency Hangars to develop hangar community at BTR 

Regency Hangars—a New Orleans-based company that specializes in hangar community developments at Gulf South airports—has been conditionally approved to develop a large master-planned hangar community at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the company announced today.

The hangar community at the Baton Rouge airport—branded “Regency Hangar Village BTR”—will be set up like a homeowner association, with Regency Hangars managing all the infrastructure and operating requirements of the community, including airport ground lease obligations, structural reserves, insurance and common area maintenance.

In a prepared statement, company president Jay Taffet says BTR has developed the necessary infrastructure to expand hangar options at the airport, including the addition of new taxiways to serve land that has been certified by Louisiana Economic Development.

“I think this is going to be an enormous opportunity for the surrounding aviation community to acquire personal and corporate hangars for long-term use,” Taffet says. “We want Regency Hangar Village BTR to be a true aircraft ‘home’, not just metal storage buildings.”

The hangars will be individually owned and will feature a range of options, including three different T-hangar footprints and two corporate box sizes. A total of 25 hangars will become available for purchase on Regency’s website Nov. 15.

Units will feature 45-foot-wide doors on the T-hangars and 55-foot and 50-foot-wide doors for the corporate units. Regency Hangars will also be offering custom hangar builds for owners who would like to be part of the community, but with larger and more specialized facilities.

The company operates under the Gracen Jules flag, also a New Orleans-based private air development and services company focused on hangar and facility builds, aircraft acquisitions and operator start-ups.