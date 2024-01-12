Red Stick Social shifting to private events only

Red Stick Social, a Mid City entertainment venue that opened in 2019, announced Thursday that it is transitioning to a private events-only model.

“Over the years, we’ve seen our space thrive as an event space, and to provide exceptional service to private events at Red Stick Social, we are transitioning to an events-only venue in 2024,” the venue writes in a Facebook post announcing the move.

This is not the first time Red Stick Social has shifted its business model. In September of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue laid off most of its staff and pivoted its focus to private events in an effort to keep the business afloat.

Red Stick Social, located on Government Street in the Electric Depot, is a multiuse facility serving as a bar, bowling alley, live music venue and restaurant.