Real Estate Report: Single-family market still shows strength 

The single-family residential market in Baton Rouge remained strong throughout 2021, as low interest rates, underbuilding, and supply chain issues involving building supplies continued to fuel demand.

Dollar volume in Baton Rouge once again rose significantly compared to 2015-2019, when it increased just shy of 5%. From 2019 to 2020, volume rose by almost 22% before jumping another 21% from 2020 to 2021, according to the 2022 TRENDS seminar sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

New home sales also grew in 2021, but only by 9.2% due to an inventory shortage and a lack of construction materials. In 2020, home sales grew by nearly 24%.

In 2021, the median home price increased to $239,000 from $220,000 the previous year, mainly due to demand and the shortage of supplies. On top of price increases, the median months supply of inventory for the area dropped by 54.3%.

