Real Estate Report: Entry-level home ownership slipping out of reach 

It’s a story you’ve read or heard probably too many times to count over the past year: Homebuilding supplies are expensive and hard to find, labor is scarce and home prices are sky high, but because mortgage rates are low, housing demand is higher than ever.

Now, rising mortgage rates are making the residential market even less affordable.

Median home prices in the Baton Rouge area jumped to $239,000 in 2021 compared to $220,000 in 2020.

In general, the higher prices for new construction are a result of pandemic-driven supply shortages, such as lumber, coupled with inflation. Home appliances as a whole increased 25% in price between 2019 and 2022, said Tom Cook, an appraiser with Cook, Moore, Davenport and Associates, during the recent TRENDS seminar sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

But the bigger threat now appears to be rising mortgage rates. In 2020 and 2021, rates stayed between 3% and 4%. Now, they are hovering around 5.5%, and a jump to 6% would pose serious consequences for potential homebuyers.

When rates were around 3% to 4%, a potential homebuyer in Baton Rouge needed only to earn around $45,000 a year to qualify for a 30-year, $300,000 mortgage, Cook says.

In order to qualify for that same mortgage at 6%, a buyer would need to earn around $62,000 a year.

“That’s a pretty dramatic difference,” Cook says.

