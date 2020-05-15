Rama closed: Curbside pickup couldn’t sustain business

Rama, located near the Perkins Overpass, has joined the list of businesses in Baton Rouge that will not reopen.

The Thai restaurant, which operated for more than 40 years on Perkins Road, posted a sign on its door saying it is permanently closed.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told BRProud that the business tried curbside pickup but it wasn’t enough to sustain the business.

“(The owners) weren’t ready for it,” says Wendy Cargle. “He is very heartbroken over it. He didn’t want to have to make this decision. … All good things must come to an end, so they’re ready to retire.”

The restaurant joins White Star Market on Government Street and The Rum House as casualties from the pandemic. Read the full story.