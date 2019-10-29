Raising Cane’s River Center implements clear bag policy

The Raising Cane’s River Center is implementing a new clear bag policy, the venue announced today, effective immediately for all events.

It’s not immediately clear why the new policy went into effect, as a venue spokesperson could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline. However, “clear bag/no bag” policies are becoming increasingly common at concert venues and stadiums across the country, with LSU’s Tiger Stadium and Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium among those currently enforcing such rules in Baton Rouge.

While patrons are “strongly encouraged” to not bring any bags, according to the announcement, the following will be permitted:

• Each patron can carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC—no larger than 12” by x 6” x 12”—or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Also, patrons can carry in a small clutch purse or bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5,″ with or without a handle or strap, subject to search.

• Each ticket-holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

• Diapers and wipes can be carried in approved clear bags (though diaper bags are not permitted).

Upon entry, visitors will be screened by metal detectors and subjected to a bag search. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their cars.

More information can be found on the River Center’s website.