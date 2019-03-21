Radisson on South Acadian sells for $2.7M

The 122-room Radisson Baton Rouge Hotel and Conference Center on South Acadian Thruway has switched ownership, selling yesterday for $2.7 million, according to sales documents.

The buyer was New Orleans-based Jayvivek LLA LLC, represented by Kalpesh Patel, who could not be reached for comment before deadline.

The address the business has on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website is the site of a Quality Inn along the I-10 service road in New Orleans.

Selling the property was Miami, Florida-based WFBRS 2014-C19 South Acadian Thruway, LLC, through LNR Partners, whose director of real estate asset management—Steven D. Ferreira—represented the seller in the deal.

The hotel, formerly a Red Lion, rebranded to the Radisson flag a decade ago. It’s located off I-10, near the Acadian Thruway exit.