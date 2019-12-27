Rabenhorst family to continue operating funeral home

Following an acquisition by a Texas corporation, the Rabenhorst Funeral Homes in Baton Rouge will continue to be operated by the Rabenhorst family.

Houston-based Service Corporation International and its brand Dignity Memorial announced the acquisition this morning in a news release. The existing management team and funeral staff will stay in place and neither SCI nor the Rabenhorsts anticipate any significant changes to the business, the release says.

The Rabenhorst family began to consider the deal while planning for the future.

“As our family reflected on succession planning, it became clear that we needed a trusted partner who would commit to continue our tradition of providing the highest level of quality care to the families we are privileged to serve,” Phil Rabenhorst says in the release. “Now, as part of the Dignity Memorial network, the Rabenhorst family, including my brothers, David and Scott, my sister Karen, and our staff of dedicated professionals, will continue meeting the needs of our client families while offering new benefits and resources available through this national network.”

The Rabenhorst family did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

According to deals filed this week with the Clerk of Court’s office, SCI paid $4.5 million for the Rabenhorsts’ properties on Perkins Road, Government Street and Florida Boulevard. SCI declined to disclose how much it paid to acquire the Rabenhorsts’ business operations.