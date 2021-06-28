Quarters will open under new name, with conference center, by Sept. 1

A new conference and event center planned for Quarters, the food and entertainment venue at the intersection of Sherwood Forest and Coursey boulevards, is expected to open by Sept. 1.

The venue, which temporarily closed during the pandemic for renovations and a rebranding, already reopened its bowling alley, gaming floor and restaurant a couple of months ago.

But by September, the rest of the 35,000-square-foot facility—including new conference and event center The Annex—should be available to the public under a new name.

“The Annex is in the construction phase,” says Collis Temple III, who opened Quarters in 2012. “Once that’s complete, we will reopen as a new entity.”

Public records show that, in May, Temple applied for construction permits to renovate the former 8,000-square-foot laser tag arena into an “assembly area/event center with a bar and platform.”

In the time since partially reopening, Temple says business has gone well. While the bowling alley remains unchanged, the facility’s restaurant, The Grind, has been overhauled, with gaming options also upgraded and enhanced.

Temple declined to disclose the overall venue’s new name, which he has finalized with the help of Baton Rouge-based SASSO Agency.