Qualifying day 2: Barbara Freiberg running for House of Representatives 

Louisiana’s state treasurer signed up for the fall ballot today, becoming the last of seven incumbent statewide elected officials to register for re-election, all of whom have drawn opponents except for Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Republican John Schroder, who won his position in a 2017 special election, qualified for the Oct. 12 election on the second day of the three-day sign-up period. He’ll face a rematch from lawyer Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans area Democrat, who registered to run Tuesday.

In the Baton Rouge area, Democrat Amy Pollard has registered to run against State Rep. Denise Marcelle for the state House of Representatives District 61 seat. Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg also registered today to run for the 70th District seat, where she will be up against two other Republicans, a Libertarian and a Democrat.

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin again will face off with Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat who has worked in the tax, notary and real estate businesses and lost to Ardoin in a special election for secretary of state last year.

Candidate registration continues through Thursday,